Fort Worth man accused in fatal May shooting during fight in apartment complex parking lot

A 34-year-old Fort Worth man was arrested Thursday in connection with a May 19 fatal shooting during a fight at an east Fort Worth apartment complex parking lot.

Jail records identified the suspect as Antonio Dever, who was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Killed in the shooting was 27-year-old Randy Lewis Jr. of Fort Worth. A 21-year-old Fort Worth man also was wounded in the incident.

Lewis died at 9:07 p.m. on May 19 at a local hospital, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died from several gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call just after 8 p.m. on May 19 at the Woodlands Apartments, in the 1000 block of Woodlands Circle.

Investigators said a fight in a parking lot at the apartment complex escalated to shots being fired.

Fort Worth police said gunfire was exchanged by multiple subjects and two people were struck.

Lewis later died, but the second man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dever was booked into the Fort Worth Jail just before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to jail records.