Fort Worth man accused in fentanyl overdose death of Parker County 18-year-old

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·2 min read

A Fort Worth man who was arrested last week is accused of supplying the drugs which contained fentanyl that killed a Parker County teen last month, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe Kaden Vincent, 18, snorted a crushed blue tablet marked as “M30” that was sold to the teen as Percocet.

Detectives seized other pills in the teen’s home and tests confirmed that they contained fentanyl. A ruling on Vincent’s death is pending by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Vincent died April 13 at his Parker County home.

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Worth police and DEA agents began an investigation into his death and who supplied him the drugs.

An undercover agent purchased drugs from the man accused of supplying Vincent the drugs, and those pills also were confirmed to contain fentanyl.

Brosnon Marquis Ashton, 29, of Fort Worth, was arrested just after Vincent’s death by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Ashton was released on a $3,000 bond, according to Tarrant County jail records.

During that time, the case was submitted to the US. Attorney’s Office for consideration.

Last week, members of a DEA Task Force and the Fort Worth SWAT team executed a search warrant at Ashton’s home and arrested him as he left the residence.

“We hope this arrest may prevent other individuals from falling victim to these deadly counterfeit drugs,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier in a Monday news release.

A woman and a 2-year-old were in Ashton’s home. The woman was detained and later released while the toddler was released to the custody of another family member.

In the Fort Worth home, authorities confiscated 22 grams of blue M30 tablets containing suspected fentanyl, 71 grams of suspected cocaine, 620 grams of suspected marijuana, eight grams of suspected Adderall (amphetamine), 36 partial bottles of suspected Promethazine liquid and $3,000 in cash believed to be from the illegal sale of drugs.

Ashton faces federal charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance causing death, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking offense.

