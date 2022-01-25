Fort Worth man accused of killing daughter after fight over money dies in Tarrant jail

A 74-year-old man accused of killing his daughter died while awaiting trial in the Tarrant County Jail, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Alvie Johnson Jr. was found by jailers on Jan. 1 with a head injury. Johnson was unconscious and taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was placed on life support, according to the AG’s office.

He was taken off support two days later and died on Jan. 3. Jailers think he received a head injury after a ground-level fall, according to the AG’s report. Johnson had asthma, high blood pressure and diabetes.

An autopsy is still pending.

Johnson was booked into jail exactly two years before his death on a murder charge. He was accused of fatally shooting his daughter, Queenette Johnson, after they argued about money.

Johnson reportedly pulled out a pistol and shot Queenette Johnson multiple times as she drove, which caused her SUV to crash through the fence of an estate in east Fort Worth and into a tree.

When the car came to a rest, Johnson got out, walked to the passenger’s side of the car and saw that his daughter was still breathing, he told detectives. He shot her once more, according to a warrant.