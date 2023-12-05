Fort Worth man accused of shooting at neighbors arrested after standoff with SWAT, police

A 44-year-old Fort Worth man accused of shooting at his neighbors was arrested Monday night after a standoff with SWAT and other law enforcement officers, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Glacier Street, in south Fort Worth, shortly after 5 p.m. regarding a shots fired call. The man had fired at his neighbors and then barricaded himself inside his house, according to police.

SWAT team members arrived and extracted him from the home, according to officials. The suspect, identified in police records as Luis Flores, was arrested and booked into the Fort Worth City Jail around 11 p.m.

Flores faces charges of deadly conduct/discharging a firearm in direction of individual(s), evading arrest/detention, and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.

No one was injured in the shooting or the standoff, police said.

Today's top stories:

→ Fort Worth native denied abortion is suing state

→ North Texas couple killed after new dream vacation condo in Mexico explodes

→ New details in investigation of head-on crash that killed Fort Worth CEO, 2 kids

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.