Fort Worth man arrested, accused of assaulting police officers at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Fort Worth man who reportedly used a metal barrier against police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach was arrested Monday.

Jason Blythe, 26, faces charges including civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and carrying out an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds, the Department of Justice announced in a news release.

“As alleged in the indictment, Blythe participated in attacks in which a metal crowd control barrier was used against two officers from the U.S. Capitol Police, including one who sustained bodily injury,” the news release from the Justice Department said. “According to the government’s evidence, the assault took place at the Peace Circle, where law enforcement was attempting to secure the restricted perimeter of the Capitol grounds.”

The 26-year-old was taken into custody by the North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force in Fort Worth and was scheduled to make a court appearance Monday afternoon.

Blythe’s was one of five suspects named a part of a superseding indictment, including residents from North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Over 725 people have been arrested in connection to the Capitol breach, including over 225 individuals who face charges of assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The riot by Trump supporters disrupted a joint session of Congress, which was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, authorities have said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.