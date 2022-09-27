Fort Worth man arrested, accused in shooting of 16-year-old found dead in car

A 20-year-old man was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Tuesday morning and accused of being involved in the August shooting death of a 16-year-old in west Fort Worth.

Aaron Hall, 16, was pronounced dead on Aug. 6 in a parked car at a gas station parking lot.

Jail records identified the suspect as Derrick Young, of Fort Worth, who was booked into jail at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday. Young faces a charge of capital murder in the case.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the killing.

With a relative, the teen arrived in a vehicle about 5 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the gas station about a mile from where he was fired upon in the 9700 block of Legacy Drive, authorities said.

Hall was shot in the head, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The teen died in the car, which was parked at the QuikTrip in the 300 block of Clifford Center Drive following the shooting.