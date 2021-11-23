Fort Worth man arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside homeless shelter in May

A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday night in connection to a double homicide in central Fort Worth in May, according to police records.

Cornelius Henderson, of Fort Worth, is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting outside a homeless shelter that killed two people on May 21. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. near the 1500 block of East Presidio Street in front of the True Worth Place homeless shelter.

“Responding officers arrived on scene to find an unresponsive Black male in the 2300 block of Cypress St, and an unresponsive white male on the sidewalk in the same block of Cypress,” police records said.

The victims, who were later identified as Hassan Harris, 31, and Martin Cisneros, 46, both of Fort Worth, were shot and were taken to a local hospital. Both men succumbed to their injuries.

Harris’ cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and Cisneros died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

In May, police said, according to the preliminary investigation, the first of the two shootings followed an argument around a car about 2 p.m. Investigators didn’t know what the altercation was about.

During the argument, a man pulled a gun and shot the man he was arguing with, police spokesman Tracy Carter said.

A second gunman — who police said was in the area but whose connection or lack of connection to others involved was unknown — pulled a gun and fired at the first shooter, hitting a bystander in True Worth Plaza, in front of the daytime shelter.

