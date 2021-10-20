Fort Worth man arrested in connection with shooting death of man in motel room

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the May fatal shooting of a man in a Fort Worth motel room, according to jail records and a Fort Worth police report

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call on May 17 at the Great Western Inn on E. Lancaster Ave. and discovered the body of a man who had been shot several times.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Jail records identified one suspect as 36-year-old Tommy Fresch who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Fresch faces a charge of capital murder in the killing of 52-year-old Jose Luis Favela of Grand Prairie. Favela who was the man found dead in the motel room on May 17 died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

Earlier this month, authorities arrested 50-year-old Bobby Lee Perry in connection with the May killing in Fort Worth.

Perry of Euless was charged Tuesday with capital murder, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

The Euless man was in the Tarrant County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $200,000 bond.

On the morning of May 17, Fort Worth police were dispatched to the motel, 1815 E. Lancaster Ave., on a shots fired call inside of a room.

Minutes later, police discovered the body of Favela in room 222.

Fresch was in the Tarrant County Jail Wednesday. His bond had not been set.