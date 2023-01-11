Fort Worth man arrested in connection with 2021 fatal shooting of store owner in holdup

A 27-year-old Fort Worth man was in custody Wednesday in connection with the January 2021 shooting death of a convenience store owner during a holdup.

Jail records identified the suspect as Enos Whitaker who faces a charge of capital murder in the fatal shooting on January 28, 2021 of 61-year-old Ismail Alhasan.

Whitaker was in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Wednesday, facing a charge of capital murder in the case. He also was being held on separate charges of drug possession, robbery, retaliation and evading arrest.

The store owner was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the floor of the east Fort Worth business, A-C Food Store at 3601 E. Rosedale St.

A customer discovered Alhasan lying inside of the A-C Food Store at about 7:30 p.m. on January 28, 2021.