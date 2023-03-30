Fort Worth man arrested in domestic assault case. Wife used knife in self defense, police say

On Wednesday at about 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to a home In the 3000 block of Preston Hollow Road in response to a cutting.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

Upon arrival, officers learned that this was a result of domestic violence.

Officers found that the suspect, a man, had suffered several lacerations to his hands, arms and legs. The victim, a woman, stated that she and the suspect — her husband — were in an argument that turned violent as he began to physically assault her, according to police. The wife stated that, fearing for her safety, she grabbed a knife to defend herself and used it against her husband as he continued to assault her.

The woman had minor defensive wounds. She was examined and treated by medical personnel at the scene and was released.

The suspect was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He is in police custody, and the Family Violence Unit has been notified.