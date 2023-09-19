Fort Worth man arrested after his mother found dead in Northlake hotel room, police say

A Fort Worth man was arrested after his mother was found dead inside a hotel room Monday night, according to a Northlake police news release.

At around 11:50 p.m. Monday, police responded to a disturbance at Tru by Hilton at 13451 Raceway Drive.

The 911 caller told police that they heard a woman screaming and were concerned for her well-being.

When officers responded, they tried to enter the room with a room key. A man who was in the room slightly opened the door and quickly shut it with the deadbolt, police said in the release.

Officers used a breaching tool to get into the room. The man was called out of the room and was taken into custody, police said.

Officers then discovered an unconscious woman who was bleeding and they performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, the release said.

Medical personnel could not revive the woman and she was pronounced dead.

The man who was arrested was identified as 23-year-old Aaron Ezra Cole II, from Fort Worth. The woman was identified as his mother, 51-year-old Nichelle Cole, from Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

Aaron Cole was transported to the Denton County jail.