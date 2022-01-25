Fort Worth man arrested in North Richland Hills double homicide that killed teen brothers

A Fort Worth man was arrested Monday night in connection with the killing of two brothers in their North Richland Hills home, North Richland Hills police said Tuesday.

Authorities said the suspect knew the teenage brothers through a family member, but authorities did not release any information on a motive.

Fort Worth police arrested the suspect, Jesse Lyn Williams, after a short vehicle and foot pursuit Monday night.

An investigation began early Monday after the brothers were found shot to death in their home.

Anthony Aponte, 17, was pronounced dead about 5:45 a.m. Monday at the house in the 5100 block of Gibbons Drive in North Richland Hills, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Isaiah Aponte, 19, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and was pronounced dead in the emergency department within an hour, according to the medical examiner’s office.

During the investigation, Williams became a person of interest, which led North Richland Hills detectives to conduct surveillance of Williams’ home in Fort Worth.

Williams was seen driving away from his home, and Fort Worth police attempted to stop him, which resulted in the brief chase.

Williams faces capital murder charges, and his bond has been set at $2 million, police said.