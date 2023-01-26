Fort Worth man arrested on several felony warrants after four-hour standoff, police say

A Fort Worth man was arrested Wednesday night after a four-hour standoff with SWAT and other officers, according to police.

North Division units were called to a home in the 6700 block of Northland Drive at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Fort Worth police were serving arrest warrants for a man who was wanted on several felony charges for which officers intended to take him into custody, the police department said in a statement.

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect upon arrival but he refused to respond to knocks at the door even though officers could see the man through a window, poilce said.

Several attempts were made to contact the suspect and persuade him to come out of the residence but were unsuccessful.

Police then began to treat the situation as a barricaded subject and called for additional officers from patrol, as well as officers from specialized units, “to peacefully end the situation.”

The SWAT unit initially breached the front door at about 10 p.m. and continued efforts to persuade the suspect to come outside. The man was taken into custody at about 11 p.m. without incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The suspect had remained barricaded for about four hours and 15 minutes until the situation was safely concluded, according to police.

The incident involved officers from the department’s patrol divisions, Directed Response Units, SWAT, Hostage Negotiation Unit, Crisis Intervention Team, HOPE Unit and Tactical Medical Unit.

MedStar personnel were also utilized.

The North Division Detective Unit is responsible for any follow-up investigation.