Fort Worth man convicted, sentenced for aggravated sexual abuse of a child

A 35-year-old Fort Worth man was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child Wednesday and sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Jose Ines Hernandez was accused of sexual abuse of a girl younger than 14, according to court records. According to an indictment of Hernandez, he was accused of abusing the girl in 2012 and 2013.

The jury trial was held this week in 396th District Court.

The DA’s office said it was not releasing any further information on the case.

Court records show the case was originally investigated by the Fort Worth Police Department, then dismissed and refiled by the district attorney’s office. That indictment was filed in September 2021.

Fort Worth police did not immediately reply to a request for more information.