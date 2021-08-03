Fort Worth man died after jumping off Loop 820 interchange as police approached

A 46-year-old Fort Worth man died last week after jumping from a ramp at the Interstate 30 and Loop 820 East interchange, authorities said.

Officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday had not yet made a ruling on his cause of death and manner of death.

Fort Worth police said an officer pulled up on what he believed to be an abandoned truck on the freeway Thursday and approached the vehicle. While he was approaching, a man inside the truck got out and immediately jumped from the eastbound Loop 820 ramp toward the bridge for I-30, police said.

The man missed the bridge and landed under the eastbound ramp coming from southbound Loop 820, police said. He was was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident left all westbound I-30 lanes closed for about an hour before the two left lanes reopened.