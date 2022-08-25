Fort Worth man dies from gunshot suffered in robbery that led to his car hitting house

A 65-year-old Fort Worth man who was critically injured after being shot while being robbed in July and then crashed his car into a house died Wednesday at a local hospital.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested earlier this month in connection with the robbery of the 65-year-old man, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Information was not available Thursday on whether she would be charged in his shooting death.

The shooting and robbery occurred July 4 in southwest Fort Worth.

The man was identified as Ibrahim Alkhateeb, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

He was pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the website. He died from complications of a gunshot wound to his head and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police reports identified the suspect as 17-year-old Chaeshauntae Unique Walton of Fort Worth.

Jail records showed that Walton was arrested Aug. 10. She remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $200,000.

The teen was charged with aggravated robbery on Aug. 12.

Patrol officers were dispatched just after 11 p.m. on July 4 to a report of car hitting a home in the 3400 block of Wedgworth Road South in Fort Worth.

Police arrived to find that the driver in the accident, Alkhateeb., had been shot.

The homeowners told WFAA-TV in July that they found the driver unresponsive and hunched over the steering wheel. The car was still in drive.

A man who only wanted to be identified as “Ivan” told WFAA his father owns the home and that he lives next door.

His young daughter was watching television in the room where the car crashed.

Security video showed Ivan rushing into the house and yelling for people to call 911, WFAA reported. He was thankful his daughter wasn’t harmed.

“It just stunned me out of nowhere,” Ivan told WFAA. “Like I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

The homeowner told the TV station that he saw two people running away from the car before it started rolling down the hill toward his father’s home.