Fort Worth man facing rape charge

Sep. 6—A 19-year-old Fort Worth man is facing up to 20 years in prison after authorities said he was caught having sex with a 15-year-old Odessa girl Saturday afternoon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a DPS trooper found a Chevrolet Silverado parked with the motor running behind the Century Theater on Governor Preston Smith Road around 2 p.m.

All of the windows were covered in the truck and after knocking on a door, he opened it and found Juan Aiden Barron and the girl naked inside, the report stated.

The trooper asked both of them to get dressed and when Barron got out, a used condom fell out of his pocket and the trooper saw an open box of condoms in the truck along with a torn wrapper, the report stated.

An OPD corporal was dispatched to the scene to assist the trooper, the report stated.

When the girl's mother was contacted she said the teenagers knew each other from school in Fort Worth and she believed they were just friends, according to the report.

Diaz was arrested on the second-degree felony of sexual assault of a child. He was released from the Ector County jail Sunday after posting a $25,000 surety bond.