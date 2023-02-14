Fort Worth man found dead in alley with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say

A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near a Fort Worth resident’s back yard Saturday night, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 3100 block of 6th Avenue, in south Fort Worth, responding to a call about a shooting, according to an incident report.

A man, identified as Jose Guadalupe Duran, 35, was found lying face down and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Duran’s death was “multiple gunshot wounds” and he was found in a public alley, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.