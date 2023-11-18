Fort Worth man gets 70 years in prison for murdering a man after fireworks dispute

A Fort Worth man who fatally shot one and injured two others over fireworks was sentenced by a jury to 70 years in prison for murder, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells announced in a social media post on Friday.

On the evening of June 30, 2020, Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in the 4900 block of Fair Park Boulevard.

Anthony Tanksley, who was 56 at the time, and his ex-girlfriend were sitting in her BMW outside of her home. He became upset as Anthony Richardson, and his group of friends were popping fireworks near the ex-girlfriend’s car.

Homicide detectives learned that Richardson, 26, and Tanksley got into a verbal argument, but Tanksley drove away.

Tanksley returned several minutes later and went into the house, where both his ex-girlfriend and Richardson lived. Tanksley said, “I got you now,” and opened fire at people in the living room, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Richardson was shot and killed and two other men were injured in the gunfire.

Tanksley was arrested within hours of the fatal shooting on suspicion of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

The following day he was charged with murder, according to jail records.