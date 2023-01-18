Fort Worth man, girlfriend killed former roommate over alleged drug theft, affidavit says

On the morning of Jan. 10, Amoni Jamison and his girlfriend returned to an Irving apartment they had been sharing with 20-year-old Jamiahus Cursh and his girlfriend, according to police.

But Cursh’s girlfriend had kicked out Jamison and his girlfriend, who ended up living in Fort Worth.

Armed with a handgun, Jamison confronted Cursh while his girlfriend assaulted Cursh’s girlfriend, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The Fort Worth man also stole cell phones, police said.

At one point, Jamison mentioned the murder of another man and that Cursh had taken the victim’s drugs, according to the affidavit.

(You’re not going to get away with that,” Jamison told Cursh, and then fired at the Irving man three times, killing him, according to the affidavit obtained this week by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jamison, 19, and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Luisa Murillo, fled the Irving apartment, but they were arrested a few days later in Fort Worth, Irving police said.

The two face charges of capital murder in the case, police said.

The affidavit written by Irving Detective D. Gorski provided these additional details on the case:

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, Jamison showed up and began yelling at Cursh from the parking lot of the Irving apartment complex where Cursh was living.

Cursh’s girlfriend said she and Cursh had accused Jamison and Murillo on social media of stealing some of their clothes after they were kicked out of the Irving apartment. On social media, the couples verbally confronted each other about the thefts.

Cursh allowed Jamison, who was armed, to enter the Irving apartment in the 100 block of Cowboys Parkway, where Jamison’s girlfriend assaulted Cursh’s girlfriend. Jamison also demanded the Irving couple’s cell phones.

Jamison later accused Cursh of stealing narcotics from a man who had been shot, and the Fort Worth man then opened fire on Cursh, according to the affidavit.

The suspects fled the Irving apartment while Cursh’s girlfriend ran to a 7-Eleven, at 10025 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving, and called police.

Irving police found Cursh lying inside the apartment and bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

During the murder investigation, a relative of Cursh called Irving police and identified the suspected killer. Cursh’s girlfriend also provided Irving police with the name of Jamison’s girlfriend.

Last Thursday, Irving police tracked Jamison and Murillo to an apartment in the 5800 block of Lincoln Meadows Circle in Fort Worth and arrested them.