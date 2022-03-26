Fort Worth man guilty in 22-year-old sex assault case

Mar. 25—Jurors in the 18th District Court found Thomas Allen Hadaway, 51, of Fort Worth, guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual assault at about 10 a.m. Friday. Jurors subsequently, at about 1 p.m., sentenced Hadaway to 85 years in prison and fined him $10,000 on each count. Hadaway will serve two of his sentences consecutively and one concurrently.

The case is notable in that the crimes in question occurred 22 years ago.

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King, in reaction to Friday's verdict, said that though it took time to get there, he's glad to see justice finally served.

"The victim's family can finally realize justice 22 years later," King said. "I'm very proud of the fact that our staff worked really hard and worked with a [Texas Ranger] and were really diligent in working that case but their hard work paid off. They were able to get the guy tracked down after they got the CODIS hit and build a case on him, which isn't easy after all those years."

King credited JCSO detectives and Cold Case Squad members among others for their work on the case but especially JCSO Crime Scene Investigator Kim Burris for bringing the matter to light.

Burris found a sexual assault kit in 2019 while performing an audit of JCSO's evidence/property room.

"She found it in the property room on a shelf," King said. "It was put back there. I don't know that anyone worked it or worked it properly. She brought it to [JCSO Chief Deputy Danny Rogers'] attention and Danny got on top of it. As soon as he found out it was back there he started working it."

The victim in the case was 16 in 2000.

"Although she is grown now, she remembers it like it was yesterday," King said.

Fort Worth police contacted JCSO on Nov. 16, 2000, to request a fax number and to send case information to the sheriff's office after they determined that the assaults against the victim occurred in Johnson County.

Story continues

Rogers in 2019 requested a records check to determine what action had been taken with the evidence kit but subsequently discovered that no report was located in Johnson County's reporting system, according to a 2020 affidavit for Hadaway's arrest.

It remains unknown why no report was generated or why no action appears to have been taken with the assault kit, King said.

Neither King, Rogers or Burris were with the sheriff's office when the crime occurred.

The original call occurred on Nov. 14, 2000 in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police responded at 11:24 p.m. To the Westwood Apartments in the 3200 block of Las Vegas Trail.

The victim, whose name remains unreleased, told police she was walking from her home to the apartment complex about 8:30 p.m. That day when she saw a man parked in a truck near the intersection of Portales Drive and Highway 80.

The man called her over, asked where she was going and, saying he had friends at Westwood Apartments, offered her a ride, which she accepted, according to reports.

The man instead drove the wrong direction and refused to answer when the girl asked where they were going, according to reports. When she asked the man if he planned to hurt her he said not as long as she did what he told her to do, according to reports.

The man drove toward Benbrook and the woman recalled seeing a sign reading "Entering Johnson County."

The woman said the man drove her to a cemetery at which point she tried to exit the truck. The man grabbed her instead, pulled her back in the truck and sexually assaulted her after which he began driving back toward Fort Worth. The woman said the man took her under a bridge and sexually assaulted her a second time before reaching Tarrant County.

The man then drove back to Fort Worth and dropped her off about a block from where he had picked her up, the woman said.

JCSO officials contacted the woman in 2020 and she told them she still wished to file criminal charges against Hadaway.

Burris collected a DNA sample from the victim and sent the assault kit to the University of North Texas' DNA lab for testing.

The test resulted in a match for Hadaway, which led to his arrest.

The woman gave other descriptive evidence of Hadaway at the time to detectives and showed them where she was kidnapped in Fort Worth and the locations of the cemetery and bridge where she was raped, according to reports.

Hadaway, according to court records, was arrested by Benbrook police in 2008 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault but was ultimately convicted in Tarrant County on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The victim in that case was an 8-year-old girl, according to reports.

Hadaway, in that case, was sent to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was later paroled but was required to register as a sex offender.