Fort Worth man identified as gunman shot to death by police in exchange of gunfire

A Fort Worth man has been identified as the gunman who was shot to death by officers after police say he opened fire at them when he stepped out of a convenience store, authorities said Thursday.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Joe Don Williams, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday at John Peter Smith Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities did not report any officers injured.

The shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday near a QuikTrip at 2501 NE 28th St. in north Fort Worth.

Several 911 callers reported that a man was walking in and out of the store with a handgun in his hand.

Officers arrived at the store within minutes and Williams walked out of the store with a handgun and fired, Fort Worth police said.

Police returned fire, striking Williams, police said. Officers started performing life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Fort Worth police said an investigation into the shooting continues and more information should be released in the next few days.