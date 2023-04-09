Fort Worth man injured, another arrested after the pair exchanged gunshots on Saturday

A man was taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound after he and another man shot at each other, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

At around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 7400 block of Tiffany Meadows Lane in response to a male that had been shot.

Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that two males shot at each other. One of the men was shot in the upper part of his leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man who shot at the victim is in police custody.