Fort Worth man injured by woman in domestic violence shooting, police say

A woman shot a man in a domestic violence incident in Fort Worth on Monday evening, police said.

Officer Bradley Perez, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department, said police responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Noble Grove Lane shortly after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man with minor gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

According to Perez, the officers determined it was a domestic situation. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and no arrests were made at the time.

Police have not said what the relationship is between the man and the woman.

Perez said police are still investigating the incident.

According to the online police call log, officers were dispatched to the same address at Noble Grove Lane early Tuesday morning after receiving a 911 call from the homeowner around 5:30 a.m. regarding a domestic disturbance.