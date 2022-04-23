Fort Worth man killed in Friday night shooting; 1 arrested, police say

A 30-year-old man has died after a shooting in central Fort Worth Friday night.

Shots were fired around 11:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Earl Street.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, already dead, “lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body,” they said.

The victim was identified as James Jones, of Fort Worth, according to police records.

Paul Branton, 51, was booked at the police department around 5:45 a.m. in connection to Jones’ death. Branton was charged with murder.

The police department’s homicide unit is continuing the ongoing investigation.