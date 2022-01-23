Fort Worth man killed near Benbrook after motorcycle is rear-ended by drunk driver

A Fort Worth man driving a motorcycle was killed early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash near Benbrook, police said.

At about 2 a.m., 43-year-old Juan Perez Jr. was traveling eastbound on State Highway 183 to enter I-20, said Daniel Segura, Fort Worth police officer and spokesperson.

Another vehicle traveling in the same direction rear-ended Perez, which led to his death.

Perez was later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other driver, 47-year-old Raymond Hawkins, was arrested and is being charged with intoxication manslaughter, Segura said.