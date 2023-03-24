Fort Worth man pleads guilty to 2018 murder of girlfriend, sentenced to 35 years in prison

A 33-year-old Fort Worth man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2018 murder of his girlfriend, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Daricko Deashon Brewer plead guilty Thursday to the murder of Katie McHowell, 24, who was a mother of two.

Just before midnight on Nov. 1, 2018, police responded to a major accident call in the 5100 block of Brentwood Stair Road in east Fort Worth.

Patrol officers were told a 2003 Chevrolet Impala was in a drainage ditch and it had flipped over. When they arrived, police found the body of a woman in the driver’s seat. The woman was later identified as Katie McHowell, who had died from a gunshot wound to her head.

During the course of the investigation, Brewer refused to talk to Fort Worth detectives and fled to California after McHowell’s death, police said. But police managed to obtain an arrest warrant for Brewer in June and he was taken into custody on July 13.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the killing, but a family member told detectives Brewer physically abused McHowell, according to the warrant.

Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Stuart Neal and Jeff Stewart prosecuted this case. Investigator Mia Moore and Victim Assistance Coordinator Cecilia Jones also worked on the case.