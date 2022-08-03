Fort Worth man reports shooting 24 hours after trying to treat his own wound, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, but they learned about the following day after the victim told first responders he spent the last 24 hours trying to self-treat his wound.

On Wednesday morning, around 4:45 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of May Street in central Fort Worth.

The victim told police he had picked up another man and was later shot by him, but “refused to give other details,” a spokesperson from the police department said.

The victim was shot in the leg, but police didn’t provide additional details about his condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.