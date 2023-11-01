Fort Worth man sentenced to prison in robbery that left 21-year-old man dead in 2020

A 24-year-old Fort Worth man was sentenced to prison in a murder and robbery from May 2020 after being found guilty by a Tarrant County jury, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney announced Tuesday.

DaShawn Williams, 24, was sentenced to 50 years on the murder charge and 25 years for aggravated robbery.

On the morning of May 15, 2020, Fort Worth police responded to a call about a robbery at a southeast Fort Worth home.

Williams and his friends had visited the house days before the reported robbery, stealing THC cartridges, cash, and a rifle, according to the DA’s office.

On May 15, Williams and the other suspects returned for more, according to the district attorney.

Christon Jones, 21, was inside the home during the second robbery and was shot and killed.

Williams faces another murder charge in the 2021 shooting death of Patrick Boone. A trial date for Boone’s murder has not yet been set.