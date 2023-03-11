Fort Worth man shot by friend, in stable condition; suspect not in custody, police say
A man was shot by his “friend” on Friday evening, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
At around 6:40 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a male who was shot on the 2100 block of Handley Drive.
Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that a “friend” of the victim shot him. The suspect fled the scene, according to police.
The victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released by police.