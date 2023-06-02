Fort Worth man shot near school after two people in dispute fired gun, police say

A bystander was shot and taken to a hospital after one of two people who got into a dispute near an elementary school fired a gun, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

On Thursday at about 6:40 p.m., police responded to a hospital about a man who had arrived in a private vehicle and was in need of treatment for a gunshot wound.

Officers found the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The man told police that the shooting happened near Carroll Peak Elementary School, at 1201 E. Jefferson Ave.

He said that two unidentified people had begun fighting with each other on the school grounds when one took out a gun and fired it, hitting the victim in his calf.

He was not the intended target of the gunshot and he walked to a nearby relative’s home to get help, according to police.

The Fort Worth Gang Unit and the Gun Violence Unit will investigate the shooting.