Fort Worth man shot near homeless encampment, no suspect in custody, police say

Fort Worth police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cypress Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday responding to a man who had suffered a gunshot wound and had approached on foot seeking medical assistance.

Police located the victim upon arrival and the man said that he had been at a nearby homeless encampment when a person approached and discharged a firearm, according to police. The suspect shot the victim in the abdomen.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and the victim made his way on foot to the 2200 block of Cypress Street to seek medical assistance.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital to obtain medical treatment, police said. He is in stable condition. The name of the victim is unknown.

There are no suspects in custody and the Gun Violence Unit has been requested to assist in investigating this incident, according to police.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.