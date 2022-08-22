Fort Worth man shot by police when he pointed unloaded rifle at officers in apartment

A 39-year-old man who pointed a rifle that was not loaded at police was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night by a Fort Worth officer in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

The Fort Worth man was shot multiple times when he pointed the rifle at the Fort Worth officer.

Fort Worth police did not know it was unloaded until after the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a call of man threatening to kill himself in the 1200 block of Vincent St..

When they arrived at an apartment complex, Fort Worth police heard a woman in an apartment saying, “Don’t do it. Don’t do it.”

Officers kicked in the door and entered the apartment where they confronted a 39-year-old man who had an AR-style rife with a collapsible stock and extended magazine.

At that time, Fort Worth police ordered him to drop the rifle, but he failed to do so.

The Fort Worth man raised his rifle, pointed it at officers and walked toward them.

One officer fired several times, striking the Fort Worth man. No officers or residents were injured.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Fort Worth police later learned that before officers arrived the Fort Worth had tried to shoot himself, but there was no ammunition in the gun. Police reports also said the Fort Worth man was possibly bi-polar.

Detectives with the major case unit are investigating the case.