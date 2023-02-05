Fort Worth man shot “several” times, gang-related possibility, officials say

A Fort Worth man was taken to a hospital on Saturday after being shot several times, according to police.

Fort Worth police received a call around 2:20 p.m. regarding a 24-year-old man who was shot at Jefferson Park located at 1400 8th Avenue.

He was taken to the Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center to treat “several” gunshot wounds, according to police.

The shooting may have been gang related, according to the police call notes.

It is unknown who shot the victim.

Details surrounding the incident are being investigated.