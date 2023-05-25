Fort Worth man shot three times while playing basketball near road, police say

A man reported that he was shot while playing basketball in south Fort Worth on Wednesday evening, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

On Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Heatherbend Street about a shooting.

Police found a man who had three gunshot wounds, one in his hand, one in his hip, and one in his leg.

The victim said that he had been at a portable goal on the road playing basketball by himself when he was shot by an unknown person.

He did not provide any other details, according to police. No witnesses were located and the shooter left the scene before police arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded to the scene.

There is no suspect in custody. The Fort Worth Gun Violence Unit will follow up in the investigation.