Fort Worth man tells police he and his wife shot each other; woman dies, man hospitalized

A Fort Worth man underwent emergency surgery, and his wife is dead, after he told police the couple fired shots at one another Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported to police around 7:30 p.m., when a man told 911 dispatchers that he and his wife had shot each other at their home in the 4600 block of Wheatland Drive in northwest Fort Worth, according to a police report.

Upon arrival, responding officers said the 39-year-old woman, who hasn’t been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office yet, was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who police didn’t identify, was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery, the police report said.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.