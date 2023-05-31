Fort Worth man turns himself in to sheriff’s office on charge of murdering his cousin

A 23-year-old Fort Worth man turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday on a murder charge in the death of his cousin.

Fort Worth police said Jacoby Roberts turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office bond desk, according to a report from Star-Telegram partner WFAA-TV.

Roberts was wanted by police on a capital murder charge after officers found his cousin Jailon Freeman, 25, dead with a gunshot wound to the head outside of an apartment building in the 5100 block of Ivy Wood Lane on April 4.

Detectives learned that Freeman was involved in an argument with someone when that person — believed to be Roberts — shot him and fled the scene, according to Fort Worth police.

The police department had contacted law enforcement out of state to help with the search for the suspect. It was believed that Roberts had ties to the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area, according to Tulsa police.

He also has ties to the Houston area, where his mother lives, according to Freeman’s mother.

Nykia Freeman told the Star-Telegram that she does not know why Roberts shot her son and said she was not aware of any conflict between the two.

“I don’t even try to figure it out because in my mind there is no reason why, he can never justify why he did it,” Nykia Freeman said.