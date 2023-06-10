Fort Worth man wanted; allegedly illegally entered Capitol, disorderly conduct in Jan. 6 riot

An arrest warrant for a Fort Worth man was issued on Friday by the Department of Justice and signed by the FBI. Davis is wanted for allegedly illegally entering the U.S. Capitol, and for disorderly conduct, during the Jan. 6 riot, according to a criminal complaint and arrest warrant affidavit.

On Jan. 16, 2021, the FBI received an anonymous tip that David Allan Davis posted videos and content on social media stating that he had been inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The tip provided screenshots of Twitter posts by a user with the display name, “Dirty White Country Boy.”

A tweet posted at 2:59 p.m. that day said, “We’re in the capitol and they shot a girl in the neck and killed her.” Shortly after that post, he tweeted, “From this day forward the police are traitors!”

Davis also tweeted a video depicting the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse.

The FBI confirmed that the user linked to the Twitter account was Davis.

He had been posting tweets, including profane content, about the riot since the early morning of Jan. 6 and retweeted former president Donald Trump’s tweets as well.

David Allan Davis was seen traveling through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 recording with a camera. He allegedly illegally entered the building.

Davis tagged another user and posted, “Were you there and did you storm the capitol along with us?”

At around 7:33 p.m, Davis tweeted, “I was there and I was damn proud to be! It was a historic moment and we sent a message. A message that would have never been sent if we would have been the nice little pansies that the left laugh at!”

He continued to tweet about the riot two days after and also sent messages on Facebook to other users about the riot.

Davis was seen recording with a camera while traveling throughout the Capitol building and was seen chanting with a crowd saying, “Lock them up”, according to video obtained by the FBI.

David Allan Davis posted a video of himself at the U.S. Capitol on Twitter on Jan. 6 chanting and making profane comments. He is also wanted for disorderly conduct.

He posted another video of him on Twitter saying, “We can take ‘em,” followed by profanity.

The FBI was unable to locate Davis at his residence in Keller, Texas, but later located him in Jan. 2022 in Hudson, Florida. Davis declined to be interviewed or to speak with FBI agents.