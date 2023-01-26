Fort Worth man wanted on drug possession, evading arrest arrested after police chase

A Fort Worth man was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and evading arrest after officers from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Worth Police Department chased after the suspect, officials say.

The suspect faces charges of evading arrest, three counts of manufacturing and delivering controlled substances, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

At around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office warrants deputy was conducting a felony fugitive traffic stop in the area of Sydney Street and Crenshaw Avenue. When the deputy approached the suspect, Robert Galloway, 36, ran into a neighborhood, according to police.

The deputy lost sight of Galloway and called for assistance from other deputies and Fort Worth police. A police helicopter was launched and a perimeter was quickly established.

The search lasted about 45 minutes, according to police. Galloway was captured in the 3700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue.

Police found $1,136 in cash, almost 99 grams of counterfeit M 30 pills containing fentanyl, more than 17 grams of crack cocaine, more than 47 grams of black tar heroin, and one loaded firearm in Galloway’s possession, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Thursday.