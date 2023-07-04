Fort Worth mass shooting – live: ComoFest turns deadly as three killed and eight wounded in Texas on July 4

At leat three people have been killed and eight others wounded in a mass shooting at a July 4 fireworks display in Fort Worth, Texas.

The massacre unfolded just before midnight on Monday night as revellers gathered to enjoy Independence Day celebrations in the area of Diaz Avenue and Horne Street in Fort Worth’s Como neighbourhood.

Fort Worth Police described a chaotic scene where at least one shooter opened fire into the crowd, shooting at least 11 people and sending people running for their lives.

One shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other 10 were rushed to hospital, where two others died from their injuries.

The identities of the victims are currently unknown but one of the 11 is believed to be a juvenile.

No arrests have been made and the identities of the shooter or shooters remain unknown.

Capt. Murray said that investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and whether it was “domestic related or gang related”. “It’s too early to tell,” he said.

12:56 , Rachel Sharp

12:55 , Rachel Sharp

