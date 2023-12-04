Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker opposes proposed private recycle center near Lake Worth

Mayor Mattie Parker added her name to a growing list of elected officials opposing a proposed private recycle center in a rural pocket of Fort Worth near Lake Worth.

Parker signed on to a letter with council member Macy Hill expressing their concerns about how the center at 3411 Silver Creek Road would affect residents’ quality of life.

It comes one day before a scheduled public hearing by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on the proposed recycle center. The TCEQ hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at White Settlement Brewer High School, 1025 W. Loop 820 North

Houston-based BAP Kennor Landfill LLC is filing for a permit from TCEQ to open a 6.6 acre center that will process and recycle construction waste.

Nearby residents along with Tarrant County commissioner Manny Ramirez and Judge Tim O’Hare have raised concerns about the potential impact on traffic and water quality.

“While we fully recognize the benefits related to conserving our limited resources through recycling, the proposed location of this facility will negatively impact the surrounding environment,” Parker and Hill said in the letter.

The pair also raised concerns about the lack of detail in BAP Kennor Landfill’s application about how it will screen for materials containing asbestos, and how the company plans to store materials on site.

The company’s application states it will hold no more than 325,800 cubic yards of waste at any one time. That volume would cover the 6.6-acre site with up to 10 feet of material.

A representative for BAP Kennor Landfill not respond to an email from the Star-Telegram seeking comment.