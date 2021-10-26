Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce announces new interim president

The Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce announced its new interim president Tuesday.

Sultan Cole, who was the chairman of the board of directors for nearly six years, is taking over the role as the organization looks for a permanent CEO following the death of Devoyd “Dee” Jennings, 73, in July.

“The board and staff of the FWMBCC are moving forward in a unified way to carry out the mission of this great organization by continuing to promote and aid business development for our members, and fostering initiatives that bring economic prosperity to the communities we serve,” Cole said in a news release. “We are committed to following in the steps, and the spirit, of our late, great leader Dee Jennings.”

Cole has stepped down from his position as chairman and is planning on applying for the permanent president position, the news release said.

At the board’s special meeting Oct. 21, members also voted Board Vice President Reginal Gates, who previously served as the president of FWMBCC and the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, as the new chairman of the board.