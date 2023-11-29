As Fort Worth mother disciplined son, boy locked himself in bedroom with gun, police say

A child on Tuesday became enraged during a discussion with his mother, went into her bedroom in west Fort Worth, retrieved a gun and displayed it in a threatening manner, police said.

During the discussion on a disciplinary matter, the mother threatened about 7 p.m. to call police to the house in the 5100 block of Curzon Avenue, Fort Worth police said.

When the boy, whose age police did not release, got the gun, his mother called 911.

The child went to his bedroom and locked the door. He threatened, in the presence of the officers, to harm himself, police said.

Officers coaxed the child from his room. He was taken into custody and driven to a medical facility for evaluation.

Today's top stories:

→ Tarrant deputy shot at credit union expected to recover; suspect in custody

→ Fort Worth restaurants sold, closing near Dickies Arena, Stockyards

→ Looking to make up to $300,000 a year? These 10 Texas state jobs pay the most

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.