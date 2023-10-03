Fort Worth murder suspect got angry and shot men working in neighbor’s yard, police say

A murder suspect who authorities allege fatally shot two men in Fort Worth and was believed to be fleeing to Mexico was arrested in Bexar County, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Juan Armando Gallardo, 45, was the suspect wanted on a capital murder of multiple persons warrant that was issued in connection with the killings Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of House Street, Fort Worth police said.

Gallardo is also accused of shooting at the same scene a third man who survived. The shootings were unprovoked, police said.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram, witnesses said Gallardo became angry with a group of men who working in the back yard next to his home and he began shooting at them.

According to the affidavit and a police report, police found two men — identified as Roberto Arvisu, 48, and Alfonso Perez, 42 — with gunshot wounds in the back yard of a residence when officers arrived at the homicide scene.

MedStar also responded to the scene and the two victims were pronounced dead.

Officers interviewed witnesses, one of whom told police he had seen Gallardo fire a gun at a group of men who were working on a trailer in his neighbor’s yard, the affidavit says.

The witness told police Gallardo became angry with the men and shot at them. Gallardo then ran to his house and went inside, the witness said.

Another witness told police that he was working with several other men who were hired to demolish a trailer that was parked in the yard. He said he saw two men in a neighboring back yard when one of the men took a pistol out of his pocket and fired multiple times at his coworkers.

The witness also told police he saw both Arvisu and Perez collapse after being shot.