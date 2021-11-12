Fort Worth murder suspect pulled box cutter and stabbed man without warning: warrant

A suspect accused of critically stabbing a man, and later killing two other Fort Worth residents in hit-and-runs Wednesday afternoon is being held on $1 million bond, according to court documents that include new details of the crimes.

Chassity Brooks, 38, faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons after police believe he intentionally caused the deaths of two people by striking them with a stolen vehicle, the arrest warrant affidavit released Friday said.

Police said that on Wednesday, around 11:40 a.m., they responded to a report of a stabbing at 8601 Las Vegas Court, where they found a man suffering from severe cuts to his face and neck. The man, whose name has not been released, was immediately taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

A female witness told police that she, Brooks, and the man who was injured were smoking marijuana in an apartment that morning and “having a civil discussion when the suspect appeared to become visibly agitated for an unknown reason,” the warrant read.

“Without warning the suspect pulled out a box cutter-style knife and began cutting the victim’s face and neck with the blade.”

Bennie Renee Jackson, who lives in the apartment where the stabbing occurred, said in an interview with WFAA-TV that her boss had told her to invite him and Brooks, who was a new employee, to her home so they could get to know each other.

Jackson told WFAA that Brooks, who was unprovoked, suddenly attacked their boss.

“I can’t tell you why. He just grabbed him,” Jackson said. “He grabbed him around his neck and started cutting him. I ran for my son and my neighbor’s help.”

She said her son and a neighbor were in the apartment playing dominoes.

Another witness reportedly ran into the room and pulled Brooks off the man, the warrant said. Both witnesses told police Brooks then fled the apartment in the victim’s black Dodge truck.

As responding officers returned to their vehicle to begin a report, police said, multiple people ran up to their car and said the truck had crashed into a business at 8751 Camp Bowie West.

Story continues

A 45-year-old man was found unresponsive inside the Taz game room. He was later identified as Jeff Mazurowski and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police were able to confirm the vehicle used in the hit-and-run was the same as the one stolen from the stabbing victim earlier and video footage showed the truck driving through the front of the building into the back wall, pinning Mazurowski. The driver then backed up and slammed into the back wall two more times before leaving the scene, the warrant said.

When police found the vehicle and attempted to pull the truck over, the driver refused to stop, engaging in a chase through several streets near the 7600 block of Camp Bowie West Blvd.

The warrant said that the stolen vehicle, at a high rate of speed, collided with a red Dodge truck, causing the suspect’s vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a woman on the sidewalk.

The woman was later identified as 57-year-old Lailani Snell. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Following the second hit-and-run, the stolen truck hit another car parked at a Jiffy Lube on Camp Bowie West.

Brooks reportedly got out of the vehicle and pretended to be a bystander and witness. While police were interviewing bystanders, he jumped into a parked white GMC truck and fled. The owner of the vehicle yelled at police that it was being stolen.

Another police chase began, which continued for many miles. Nearly an hour later, a Fort Worth police SWAT team was able to force the vehicle to a stop in a subdivision, but Brooks refused to get out, police said.

“As SWAT officers approached the white GMC in a marked SWAT armored vehicle, the suspect drove the white GMC into the SWAT vehicle, injuring a Fort Worth SWAT officer,” the warrant said.

Police blocked in the truck and used tear gas to get the suspect out.

Brooks was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and upon release was arrested early Thursday morning.