Fort Worth officer accused of pulling gun in argument at business, fired from department

A Fort Worth police officer was terminated from his employment after he was accused of pulling out a gun during an argument with employees at a North Texas business earlier this year, the Fort Worth Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday.

The Boyd Police Department responded to a call on Feb. 17 about a disturbance at a local business. Police were told that an off-duty Fort Worth police officer, Michael Williams, was involved in an argument with employees there.

It was also reported that Williams displayed a firearm in a manner that “placed the employees in fear for their safety and the safety of the other customers,” Fort Worth police said in the release.

The Fort Worth Police Department “immediately” began investigating the allegations about Williams, according to the release. He was placed on restricted duty and was stripped of police powers during the investigation.

It was determined Williams violated multiple Fort Worth police policies, the release said. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes agreed with Williams’ chain of command and fired him from the police department.

“The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community,” officials said in the news release.