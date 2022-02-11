Fort Worth officer arrested on suspicion of DWI while on duty in police vehicle

A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested for suspicion of driving a police vehicle while intoxicated, according to police.

Police said in an emailed statement that the officer is accused of driving the police vehicle drunk on Feb. 8. The officer has not been identified, but is a 29-year veteran with the department.

The officer was working in a “support services capacity” at the time and was not in a traditional police uniform or interacting with the public, according to police.

The arrest occurred after an investigation, police said in the statement. The case has been filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and a further investigation is underway.

The officer is on restricted duty and “stripped of all police powers,” police said. They did not immediately release any other details on the case, including how the officer was discovered to be driving while intoxicated or what exact tasks or duties he or she was doing at the time.