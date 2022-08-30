Fort Worth officer on call receives minor injuries after traffic collision, police say

A Fort Worth police officer sustained minor injuries Monday after being involved in a traffic collision while responding to a call, officials said.

At about 7:24 p.m., the responding officer was traveling southbound on Summit Avenue at the intersection of eastbound Interstate 30, police said.

The officer was slowly proceeding through the red light and sounding the air horn when a motorist traveling eastbound on the service road failed to yield to the officer, striking the passenger side of the police vehicle with the front side of their vehicle, police said.

The officer and driver of the other vehicle were treated at the scene and released with minor injuries, officials said. A witness told investigating officers that the other vehicle appeared to have been traveling at an excessive speed prior to the collision, police said.

Both vehicles were towed away due to the damage sustained.