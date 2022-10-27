Fort Worth police officer fired after being charged with domestic assault while off duty

A Fort Worth police officer who was arrested this summer and accused in a domestic incident while off duty was fired Wednesday after an administrative investigation.

Officer Victor Rucker, 50, of Fort Worth, was terminated after his chain of command determined that Rucker violated multiple police policies, Fort Worth police said Thursday in a news release.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes concurred with the chain of command’s determination and terminated Rucker from the department.

Rucker, who was hired in 2014 and was assigned to the patrol bureau at the time of the incident in June, had been on restricted duty when he was fired on Wednesday.

“The FWPD will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community,” the department said in the news release.

On June 2, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Rucker in a domestic violence incident that occurred while he was off-duty.

The incident occurred that same day, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Details of the incident were not available on Thursday.

He was charged with assault bodily injury/family on June 17, according to court records. His next court date is Nov. 11.

Fort Worth police noted that after Rucker’s arrest, the department immediately began an administrative investigation.