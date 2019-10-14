The shooting of a 28-year-old black woman in her own home by a white police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, has sparked protests over the Fort Worth Police Department’s treatment of city’s residents of color—and raised questions about whether local police can be trusted to investigate their own.

On Monday, Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus identified Aaron Dean as the officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson, 28, at her home early on Oct. 12. Dean resigned from the department on after being placed on administrative leave, and was later arrested on Monday.

The Fort Worth Police Department said authorities are investigating the shooting, but Jefferson’s family has called for an outside investigation—and for Dean to be prosecuted.

Dean was arrested and booked in jail for murder charges on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The attorney for the family, S. Lee Merritt, tweeted that the family is relieved about the arrest but said the city has a lot of work to do moving forward”

The family of Atatiana Jefferson is relieved that Aaron Dean has been arrested & charged with murder. We need to see this through to a vigorous prosecution & appropriate sentencing. The City of Fort Worth has much work to do to reform a brutal culture of policing. pic.twitter.com/IG1nZLo1T5 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 15, 2019

Here’s what to know about the Fort Worth shooting, and how a call to a non-emergency number led to the death of a 28-year-old woman.

What happened?

At 2:23 a.m. on Oct. 12, Fort Worth resident James Smith called a non-emergency number, 311, to ask for a wellness check at his neighbors’ home. Smith told the operator that the neighbors’ front doors were open and all their lights were on, which was unusual for that time of night. He added that both the neighbors’ cars were in the house’s driveway, according to audio of the call.

Two police officers, including Dean, arrived two minutes later at the home, where Jefferson lived, police said. Body camera footage from the scene shows that Dean passed by the open door without knocking or calling out to the owners, and walked around the side of the house with a flashlight. Dean paused at a rear window, then shouted “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” He then almost immediately fired a shot through the window, striking Jefferson. Police attempted to provide Jefferson with CPR, but she died on the scene, police said.

Jefferson was watching her 8-year-old nephew, who police said was in the bedroom with Jefferson at the time of the shooting.

Police released an image of a gun inside the bedroom. Kraus, the Fort Worth police chief, said the gun was “just inside the window” but declined to comment on whether Jefferson was holding the gun.

Who was Atatiana Koquice Jefferson?

The family of Atatiana “Tay” Jefferson will be hosting a press conference addressing the murder of Atatiana by Fort Worth PD today at 11AM at the Merritt Law Firm office located at 1910 Pacific Ave 8th floor Dallas TX 75201. The presser will be streamed and is open to the public. pic.twitter.com/ntARGw8TOx — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 14, 2019

Jefferson, 28, had moved into the house to care for her mother, Yolanda Carr, who was recovering from injuries from an unrelated incident, Jefferson’s family said at a press conference on Monday.

Amber Carr, her sister, said that Jefferson had been very close to Carr’s 8-year-old son, Zion, who was with Jefferson during the shooting. Jefferson had helped Zion get ready for school and worked to teach him to become more independent, she said.

Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew at the time of the shooting, Merritt wrote on Twitter.

A North Texas cop just murdered another law abiding citizen in their home. Her name was #AtatianaJefferson “Tay”. She was playing video games with her 8y/o nephew, when they heard a noise in the backyard. When Tay went to investigate, she was shot to death. pic.twitter.com/mFJ1O2TNMK — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 12, 2019

Another sister, Ashley Carr, described Jefferson as a “smart, ambitious, kind person with a nurturing spirit.”

“Any neighborhood would be proud to have her as a neighbor… and yet she was killed by a reckless act,” Ashley Carr said.

Jefferson received a degree in biology from Xavier University of Louisiana in 2014, university President Reynold Verret said in a statement.